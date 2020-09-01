ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Reaches $0.0086

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $731,852.62 and approximately $11,700.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029105 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,066,705 coins and its circulating supply is 84,924,694 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.