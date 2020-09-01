ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.60

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as low as $2.24. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 101,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of $26.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.34%.

In other ADDvantage Technologies Group news, major shareholder Susan C. Chymiak sold 24,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $75,237.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan C. Chymiak sold 259,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $659,361.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,945 shares of company stock worth $738,117 over the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

