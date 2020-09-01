Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $5,134,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,411 shares of company stock valued at $42,400,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $14.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $527.95. 2,402,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,897. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $533.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.15. The company has a market capitalization of $247.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

