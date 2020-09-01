Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000354 BTC on exchanges. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $846.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00528968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002784 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

