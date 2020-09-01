Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $236.56

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $236.56 and traded as low as $228.50. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $240.50, with a volume of 261,511 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $517.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.56.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

