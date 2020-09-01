Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.91.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 171.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.