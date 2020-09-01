AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)’s share price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 377,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 283,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $388.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $233.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in AdvanSix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AdvanSix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AdvanSix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

