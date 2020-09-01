Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,050 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,431,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 574,158 shares during the period.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

