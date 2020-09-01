Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,224,000 after buying an additional 448,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,172,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 312,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $255.38 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $986,564.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,762 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.