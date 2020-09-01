Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,997 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,408,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,520,000 after acquiring an additional 389,630 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,809,000 after buying an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,349,000 after buying an additional 111,636 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,498,000 after buying an additional 469,544 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,862,000 after buying an additional 762,310 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,447.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

