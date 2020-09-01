Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.76. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 65,000 shares changing hands.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.57%.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 40,100 shares of company stock worth $83,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 400,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 116,507 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 375,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 48,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 54,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

