Aergo Price Reaches $0.0551 (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Aergo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, GOPAX and Hotbit. Aergo has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and $2.83 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo.

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

