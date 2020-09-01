Aeron (ARN) Price Down 79.2% This Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 79.2% against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $443,990.53 and $7,674.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00041291 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.65 or 0.06027269 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

ARN is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

