AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 5,563,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 1,986,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.81.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AEterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.65% of AEterna Zentaris worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

