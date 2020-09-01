Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 835 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 2.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,617 shares of company stock valued at $119,236,190 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $25.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $555.29. 426,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.49 and its 200-day moving average is $430.27. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

