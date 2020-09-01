Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.19

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.19 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 14961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,299 shares of company stock worth $8,516,727 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.