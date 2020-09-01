Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727,067 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 506,977 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 2.9% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.71% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $110,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $410,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,165. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

