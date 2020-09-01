Ajo LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ajo LP boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,734 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Kellogg by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 33.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.91. 1,847,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,297. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock worth $41,064,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

