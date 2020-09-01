Ajo LP Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ajo LP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 167.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,640 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,575,000 after acquiring an additional 140,346 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.30. 2,159,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $99.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

