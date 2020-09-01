Alanco Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Alanco Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALAN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Alanco Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 625 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Alanco Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALAN)

Alanco Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the treatment and disposal of produced water generated as a byproduct from oil and natural gas producers in Western Colorado. It is also involved in oil reclamation activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

