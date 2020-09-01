Alexander Sundich Purchases 205,099 Shares of Caravel Minerals Ltd (ASX:CVV) Stock

Caravel Minerals Ltd (ASX:CVV) insider Alexander Sundich purchased 205,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$11,485.54 ($8,203.96).

About Caravel Minerals

Caravel Minerals Limited operates as a copper exploration and development company in Western Australia. It also explores for gold and molybdenum deposits. It holds interest in the Caravel Copper Project that comprise 11 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 200 square kilometers located in Central Wheatbelt, Western Australia.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Caravel Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravel Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.