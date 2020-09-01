Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $168.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 327,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,551,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total value of $3,326,454.58. Insiders have sold 96,809 shares of company stock valued at $16,882,487 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

