Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Decreased by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.9% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded up $10.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,771,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,709,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $735.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $298.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Cfra cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

