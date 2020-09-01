Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Joseph M. Hogan Sells 5,700 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at $60,151,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALGN traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.98. 418,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,167. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $326.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.48. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BofA Securities downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

