Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Reduced by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Allegion by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Allegion by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $101.60. 8,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average is $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.