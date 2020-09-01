Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.39

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $18.00. Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 979,232 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.89.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

