Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $74.12

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.12 and traded as low as $70.87. Alliance Pharma shares last traded at $73.90, with a volume of 236,504 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $392.46 million and a PE ratio of 15.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products. It acquires the rights of established products, and owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

