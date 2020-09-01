ALLY (ALY) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One ALLY token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $15,801.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $714.87 or 0.05961840 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037535 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALY is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLY is getally.io. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ALLY Token Trading

ALLY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.