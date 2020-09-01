Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $26.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,660.51. 74,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,533.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,389.19. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,659.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

