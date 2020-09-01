Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 56.9% in the second quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 10,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,825,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 32,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $90,674,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock traded up $25.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,654.64. 46,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,534.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,388.27. The company has a market cap of $1,115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,652.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

