Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches Market Cap of $986,120.59

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. In the last week, Alphacat has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $986,120.59 and approximately $28,703.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.15 or 0.01694213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00211456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00166503 BTC.

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal.

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

