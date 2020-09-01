Altyn (LON:ALTN) Shares Down 3.5%

Altyn PLC (LON:ALTN)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.03). Approximately 5,342,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 957% from the average daily volume of 505,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.01 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

About Altyn (LON:ALTN)

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold doré properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine, which covers an area of 85.5 hectares located in North East Kazakhstan.

