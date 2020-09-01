Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Down 6.4%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.26. 12,480,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 9,989,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. Northland Securities started coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

