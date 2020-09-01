AMERCO Declares Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:UHAL)

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

AMERCO stock opened at $354.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.55 and a 200-day moving average of $307.69. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

