AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded up $8.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.61. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,418. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $426.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.69.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

