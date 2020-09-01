American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Eric C. Andersen Sells 1,667 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $51,560.31.

American Public Education stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. 69,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,086. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $462.85 million, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 20.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 222,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.