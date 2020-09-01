American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will announce sales of $211.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.80 million. American Renal Associates reported sales of $211.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year sales of $817.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $826.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $835.49 million, with estimates ranging from $818.00 million to $852.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARA. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of American Renal Associates from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 119,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 54.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Renal Associates by 13.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Renal Associates by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARA stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

