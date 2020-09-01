AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Short Interest Update

AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AmeriStar Network stock remained flat at $$9.08 on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. AmeriStar Network has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

A number of research firms have commented on KPTSF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AmeriStar Network from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AmeriStar Network from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AmeriStar Network from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

About AmeriStar Network

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

