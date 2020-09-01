Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.59

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.59 and traded as low as $0.67. Amerisur Resources shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1,018,884 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile (LON:AMER)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.