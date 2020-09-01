AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $222.29 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 113,498 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.3% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Visa worth $222,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.85. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $216.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

