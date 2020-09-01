AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $32.51 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $32,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

INTU stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.18. 1,074,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.12 and a 200-day moving average of $281.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,206 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,101 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

