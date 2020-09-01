AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 51,666 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51,666 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.1% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of Mcdonald’s worth $103,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $212.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $220.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.77 and a 200-day moving average of $189.23.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

