AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 46,762 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $24,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 390,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,781. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

