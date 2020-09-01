AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 69,606 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,214.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,777,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,592,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,025,303. The stock has a market cap of $313.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

