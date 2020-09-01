AMG National Trust Bank Buys 1,099 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network increased its position in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,125. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $226.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.09. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

