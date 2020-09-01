AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,112 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% in the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,033,000 after buying an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.69. 5,983,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,667. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

