AMG National Trust Bank Has $26.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,344 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,534 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

