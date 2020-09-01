AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.42 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,725 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,976,000 after purchasing an additional 349,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,953,000 after acquiring an additional 209,032 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $32,262,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.