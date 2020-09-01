AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. 16,941,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,948,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.