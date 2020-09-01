AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,274 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up about 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.11% of Hormel Foods worth $28,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 238.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,853,000 after buying an additional 859,373 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,919,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,662,000 after buying an additional 692,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,773,000 after buying an additional 511,978 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,215. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

